Mississippi University for Women extends name change process

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The process is continuing but Mississippi University for Women will not be changing its name this next year.

President Nora Miller provided an update on the name change process.

She says more than 500 people were selected to work in 11 focus groups on the proposal but only 94 participated.

So, the plan is to regroup in 2023 and receive more input and slow the process down, as some complained the university was moving too quickly.

Miller explained that many historical names were preferred but those names must be vetted and inclusive of the student body.

MUW plans to present a name change to the legislature in 2024. Lawmakers would have to approve that name change.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter