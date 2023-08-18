Mississippi University for Women moves to next step of rebranding efforts

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women is moving into the next phase of its rebranding efforts, and that is also likely to involve a name change.

Earlier this year, the university and the MUW Foundation partnered with marketing firm Chernoff Newman to help define a clear brand identity and help select a name that reflects that identity.

Chernoff Newman has been meeting with representative groups, including the Naming Task Force, faculty, staff, current students, and alumni. They also reached out to prospective students, a group that some felt was underrepresented in surveys and focus groups conducted by a different firm last year.

Chernoff Newman representatives will be meeting with the President’s Cabinet and Naming Task Force later this month to present its findings and update the marketing plans.

They are also expected to present suggestions for names.

In a release, W President Nora Miller said the naming and branding process is on track to be completed this Fall and presented to the Legislature in the 2024 Session.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter