Mississippi University for Women nursing programs rank top in the state

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – Mississippi Univerisity for Women is earning high marks as three of its nursing programs are named number one in the state.

The Associate Degree in Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs were recognized for excellence.

The ranking is based on several factors, such as overall retention, NCLEX pass rates, and the success of students in the program.

The Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Dr. Brandy Larmon, said it takes both the students and faculty working together.

One of the most important steps is matching students with the right program.

“Also, it’s our ASN, our BSN, and RN TO BSN, and there is a lot of teamwork that goes into advising the students when you are talking about a bridge program. We have a lot of ASN students that continue on with our RN to BSN program to get those BSN degrees so there is a lot of teamwork and collaboration that goes on there to help those students to meet those goals,” said Larmon.

Latonia Sims has been working as an LPN for 15 years.

She recently started the bridge program The W offers to become an RN.

Sims said she has worked with several W alumni over the years, and their quality of work pushed her to take her next career steps as an Owl.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with some really wonderful RNs most of them came from The W, and they actually taught me a lot so that prepared me for this step in my journey that I am in now,” said Sims.

Lynsey Baker went from a student at the university to a nursing instructor in the ASN program.

She said The W has always maintained a high standard for its nursing students.

The qualities instilled in them in the classroom spread throughout the field.

“I think it speaks volumes for a lot of our graduates that we go forward in the workforce to make that change also, what we’ve taught in the program is then carried on. We create habits and essentially create that new standard of nursing to go and start and make a change from the beginning, and it speaks volumes that someone of 15 years sees that value and wants to make that change with her personal career as well,” said Baker.

