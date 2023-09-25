Mississippi University for Women officially opens new culinary building

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – MUW is hoping to cook up success for its students with their new culinary facility.

For the past three years, the Mississippi University for Women has been working to create a new space for its culinary program. The new building officially opened.

The 40,000-square-foot building hosts a variety of state-of-the-art equipment and lecture spaces to fully prepare its students for future success.

The facility provides space for everyone in the culinary program from food photography to restaurant entrepreneurship.

MUW President Nora Miller and Culinary Arts Director Tracee Watkins said the facility is designed to teach the next generation.

“They’ll have state-of-the-art equipment that they are working with. The same type of equipment and setups that they’ll see when they leave here and go into the workforce. And so, we look forward to producing many chefs and many people working in the culinary industry right here from this building,” said Miller.

“The W and the community have been very dedicated to culinary arts education and we’re hoping to educate a new generation of culinary leaders here,” said Watkins.

MUW held the ribbon cutting for the new facility Monday afternoon.

