Mississippi University for Women honors veterans with ceremony

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women took advantage of the good weather by celebrating Veterans Day outside.

The service took place outside Carrier Chapel on campus.

Chief Master Sergeant Raul Villarreal Jr. From Columbus Air Force Base was the guest speaker.

MUW President Nora Miller said it’s important to show support for faculty, staff, students, and community members who have served in the military.

“Veterans, people who have served our country, have made sacrifices, and they have protected our country and kept us strong and they weren’t always given the best recognition and honor during the Vietnam era and we want to make sure that we do honor them and thank them for their service,” said Miller.

MUW has once again been recognized as a “military-friendly” school for the 2019-2020 school year.