Mississippi University For Women Has A New School President

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- There was a major move on the campus of Mississippi University for Women on Friday.

The Board of Trustees of the state’s Institutions of Higher Learning unanimously named Nora Miller as the university’s new president.

Prior to becoming president Miller served as the senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

She’s a graduate of MUW and becomes the first alumni president at the university.

Miller has worked at MUW since 2001.

Now that she’s the university’s top leader, Miller said she wants to focus on three main themes, adaptability, positivity, and responsibility.

“Our focus will be on opportunities,” said Miller. “Opportunities for our students, opportunities to serve our community and our state, opportunities to improve processes and communication. We will guide our efforts for a positive outcome. We are a resilient university.”

With this selection, Miller becomes the 15th person to serves as the president at MUW