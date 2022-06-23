MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board has a new director.

Mark Smith was appointed to the post Thursday.

Smith has been serving as the agency’s interim director since May when he replaced Stacey Pickering.

Pickering served as director from 2018 until his sudden resignation in May.

Smith has 40 years of combined Military experience serving in both the U.S. Army and the Mississippi National Guard, where he retired as a Colonel in 2006.

Smith has 16 years of state government experience, serving in the Department of Child Protective Services, Department of Human Services, and the Department of Archives and History.