Mississippians prepare for medical marijuana roll out

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Thousands of Mississippians are signing up for medical marijuana, as health leaders roll out new timelines

The online portal to register for medical cannabis is on The Mississippi State Department of Health website.

So far, more than 18,000 Mississippians and 15 businesses have created online accounts to register for medical cannabis permits

MSOH leaders say medical marijuana should be available by end of the year.

“We anticipate that it will probably be the end of the calendar year before there is legal product available through the dispensary and that is because of businesses have to get established, they have to hire, and they have to get crops in the ground,” said Kris Jones Adcock, Mississippi State Department of Health.

For more information visit The Mississippi State Department of Health.