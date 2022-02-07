Mississippians will be selecting Circuit Court Judges this year

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re a voter in Mississippi, you may have realized there’s no such thing as an “off” year.

This year, along with Congressional races, Mississippians will be selecting Circuit Court Judges, and some of the races could get interesting.

One district that’s seeing considerable interest is the 16th Judicial Circuit Court. Judges Lee Howard and Lee Coleman are both retiring from the bench this year, leaving 2 of the 3 places in the 16th District up for grabs.

And the one remaining judge, Jim Kitchens, also has an opponent. Kitchens will be facing former Mississippi State Supreme Court Justice Chuck Easley in Place 1.

In Place 2, only one candidate qualified to replace Judge Lee Howard, and that is his son Jay Howard.

Place 3 is drawing the most interest: Trina Davidson Brooks, Mark Cliett, Michelle Easterling, and Bennie Jones Junior are all vying to replace the retiring Lee Coleman.

In the First District, all 4 candidates are running unopposed. Also, there are no contests in the 5th Judicial District

Over in the 3rd District, only Place 2 Judge Kelly Luther has an opponent. Shirley Byers has qualified to run in that race.

There are no Primaries in Judicial races, so these elections will be on the November ballot.