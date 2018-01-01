Mississippi’s Agriculture Industry

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Agriculture is continuing to boost Mississippi’s economy, remaining a $7 billion industry in 2017.

Agricultural experts at the Mississippi State University Extension Service, released a year-end estimate on the value of state crops.

The top two agricultural money-makers, are still poultry and forestry.

The poultry industry is valued at $2.8 billion, an increase of 13%.

While forestry is valued at $1.4 billion, a decline of 8%.

Crops with the biggest declines included corn, hay, and rice.

Cotton saw the largest increase in value.

Mississippi remains the national leader in catfish production, even though it ranks number 7 among the Ag commodities in the state.