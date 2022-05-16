Mississippi’s First Lady visits Weir Elementary for book presentation

WEIR, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi’s First Lady Elee Reeves made her latest stop at Weir Elementary School for her book tour. Reeves presented her new activity book, “Mississippi’s Fred the Turtle” to students Monday morning.

In the book, Fred the turtle poses a series of questions designed to encourage students in engaging in thought-provoking questions that are critical to child development and problem-solving skills. The first lady talks about her experience interacting with the children at Weir Elementary.

“I love giving back to the community,” said Reeves. “I love being with children and we really wanted to do something fun for Mississippi children and Fred was born. One of the goals for Fred the Turtle is to hopefully teach ki9ds to be confident and brave and kind.”

Weir Elementary was one of five schools scheduled to receive the initial distribution of the new book.