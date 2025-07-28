“Mississippi’s Giant House Party” returns to Neshoba County

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – “Mississippi’s Giant House Party” returns to Neshoba County.

Thousands of people have traveled to Neshoba for its annual fair.

From horse races to amusement rides, the fair is packed with entertainment for the week.

“We’ve been riding rides, we’ve been to the horse races. We’ve been playing games, enjoying good food, spending time with friends and family,” said Dain Cauthen of Neshoba County.

The Neshoba County Fair started Friday, July 25.

On Sunday, July 27, the horse races began.

Megan Wilson, a faithful attendee, comes to cheer on her brother.

“We come every year. We come here to enjoy our time with family. And my brother always races every year, so it’s just a good time to come out and celebrate with him,” said Wilson from Carthage, MS.

Many attendees came from around the country and some locals also stayed in cabins or RVs.

Several choose to stay overnight to enjoy more than just one day of fun.

“We have a camper here and a side by side, and we stay a whole week,” said Cauthen.

There were a number of games and amusement rides for children and adults.

“I like the games and the water balloons,” said Talen Mason from Louisiana.

“It’s just fun, all the rides, and all the new people and stuff you get to meet and hang out with your friends,” said Colton Comer from Sebastopol, MS.

“We just come out here for the vibes and riding the rides. Just enjoying our time here, the horse races, and meeting new people,” said Brantley Putnam from Yazoo City, MS.

Food was also a delight.

“We like fair food, funnel cakes, chicken on a stick. Everybody loves chicken on stick,” said Cauthen.

For many, it’s a family tradition.

“We come every year. I’ve never missed a fair,” said Meredith Burrage.

“I’ve been coming here my whole life, and it’s just fun here,” said Mason.

“I’ve been coming here every year since I could walk,” said Celi Nwemes.

For over 130 years, Neshoba County has brought joy to the community.

“Everybody should come out here, it’s just a once in a lifetime experience, you know, each time is different, so y’all should come out,” said Cody Jones from Philadelphia.

Sunday also featured worship services for the community.

The fair continues until this Friday, August 1.

