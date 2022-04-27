Mississippi’s largest hospital no longer accepts BCBS insurance

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s largest hospital is no longer in network with the state’s largest insurance provider.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross Blue Shield have cut ties with each other after failure to negotiate on billing agreements.

Representatives were not able to come to an agreement before March 31st.

Mississippi insurance commissioner Mike Chaney issues a statement on the dispute saying in part quote, “As the impasse continues, these proceedings will be crucial. I strongly encourage both parties to come together with a genuine willingness to compromise and a firm commitment to achieving a resolution that will ensure the citizens of Mississippi have uninterrupted access to healthcare.”