MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi’s State Superintendent of Education is retiring.

Dr. Carey Wright will end her 50-year career in public education on June 30th.

She was appointed to her role by the Mississippi State Board of Education in 2013.

Under Wright’s leadership, Mississippi’s Quality Counts grade went from 50th in the nation to 35th with a C minus.

Graduation rates increased 13 percent during her tenure and now sit at 88 percent.

The state has been nationally recognized for test score improvements.

Wright is also credited with implementing several initiatives to improve grades, telehealth, and teacher residency for aspiring teachers.

No formal plans have been made in the search to replace Wright.