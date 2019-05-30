A St. Louis circuit court judge is hearing arguments this morning from Planned Parenthood, which requested a restraining order against the state in order to keep its license to perform abortions. The Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis is the last remaining abortion provider in Missouri.

Unless the judge grants the stay, the clinic’s license to perform abortions will expire at the end of day Friday. On Tuesday the clinic sued the state’s health department, saying it was “unlawfully” holding up the renewal of their license. In a press conference Wednesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, who’s been an outspoken anti-abortion advocate, said “Planned Parenthood has been actively and knowingly violating state law on numerous occasions.”

“Missouri Governor Parson’s remarks today are simply not based on medicine, facts, or reality,” Planned Parenthood president Dr. Leana Wen said in a statement given to CBS News Wednesday. “He has made it clear that his goal is to ban abortion care in the state of Missouri, and today’s comments confirmed that this is exactly what this is all about.”

The court case was originally scheduled to be heard in front of Judge Michael Stelzer on Wednesday, but was given a “brief continuance” until today, according to local reports.

This is a developing story.