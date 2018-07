LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Lamar County, Alabama murder trial has ended in a mistrial.

Jordan Posey was accused of killing James Clifton Merchant.

Investigators told WCBI the two had been in an argument before Posey allegedly shot Merchant in September 2016.

The two did have a child together.

It was not made immediately clear why a mistrial was declared.