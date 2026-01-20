MLK Day Celebration wraps up a weekend of activities honoring the late civil rights leader

Inside, it is a time of prayer, worship, and a message from Pastor George Kendrick, of Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Shannon, about Dr. King and his qualities.

‘King was a man of integrity, a man well-bred and a man well-read. He was a man of all times. He refused to fight against America. King, believe it or not, believed in America. He believed America was not America until she lived up to her true creed,” Pastor Kendrick said.

The Modern Beautician’s Club sponsors the MLK Day celebration every year.

“It is a beautiful thing to have people come together and show the unity and love that Dr King left behind. His dream still lives on,” said Monica Lindsey, president of the Modern Beautician’s Club.

The club awards scholarships to two recent high school graduates at every MLK Day program.

This year’s scholarship winners say it is especially important for young people to know about the sacrifices made by Dr. King and others in the struggle for equality.