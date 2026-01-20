MLK Day Celebration wraps up a weekend of activities honoring the late civil rights leader
Program features prayer, praise and a message encouraging people to remember the struggle and look to the future
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The MLK Day celebration started with a motorcade to the church.
Inside, it is a time of prayer, worship, and a message from Pastor George Kendrick, of Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Shannon, about Dr. King and his qualities.
‘King was a man of integrity, a man well-bred and a man well-read. He was a man of all times. He refused to fight against America. King, believe it or not, believed in America. He believed America was not America until she lived up to her true creed,” Pastor Kendrick said.
The Modern Beautician’s Club sponsors the MLK Day celebration every year.
“It is a beautiful thing to have people come together and show the unity and love that Dr King left behind. His dream still lives on,” said Monica Lindsey, president of the Modern Beautician’s Club.
The club awards scholarships to two recent high school graduates at every MLK Day program.
This year’s scholarship winners say it is especially important for young people to know about the sacrifices made by Dr. King and others in the struggle for equality.
“I think it is really important. Dr King was a pioneer in the field of civil rights. He helped us be where we are. We still have a long way to go, but what he did and others in the past, he is an inspiration for generations and generations,” said Daniel Sanders, scholarship recipient.
“He changed the world as we know it today, I can study with people who don’t look like me and great friendships to have and I am glad he built that pathway for me to be able to do that today,” said Leah Zinn, scholarship recipient.
The theme for this year’s program was ‘The Beauty of Dreams’ Everyone attending was encouraged to dream big and with The Lord’s help, make a huge impact in the world around them.