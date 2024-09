Mobile home damage reported in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Scary moments for a Lowndes County homeowner this morning.

A pine tree fell on top of their Highway 45 South mobile home.

It did cause damage, but there was still electricity to the home.

There were also a number of large limbs down in the yard.

No injuries were reported.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X