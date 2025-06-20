Mobile home fire in Oktibbeha County now under investigation

fire

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another fire is under investigation in Oktibbeha County.

This one happened in the 400 block of Maben-Bell Schoolhouse Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warner said firefighters arrived to find flames in the back bedroom of the mobile home.

Once the fire was out, it was clear the home was destroyed.

No one was injured.

Maben and Adaton Volunteer Firefighters put out the blaze.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X