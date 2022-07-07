Mobile homes on the rise in Lowndes County

Alternate places to call home

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The current housing market is hot. Existing homes are selling quickly and prices are at an all-time high.

Apartments are raising rent. And that has some prospective home buyers looking for alternatives. Greg Gates of Mills Mobile Homes says that’s good for his business..

“Just because conventional houses cost so much to build now, you can get out there on conventional houses and find good deals, but the problem is with that people don’t want to live where they found that good deal they want to live on family land near the parents and in the town they want,” says Gates.

Conventional houses are becoming less conventional due to prices, but manufactured housing is giving people an opportunity to save some of that money and still have the investment of a home of their own.

“They hold value now, some people don’t know their holding value great, and it is because of how much its costing to build housing now.”

And today’s mobile homes are safer and sturdier than those of years past.

“So now the got a new system called the pan system and it works by pier pressure. This it simplifies it, it makes it much better this pan system and it makes it much more safer.”

Gates sees mobile homes taking up a larger segment of the housing landscape in the years to come.

“I think the future sees manufacturing housing as going to be the main housing in the United States now. I think that it is developing and just speeding up and up and up and going crazy like hot cakes.”

Gates says additional safety features have been added to the mobile homes for customers with storm reservations.