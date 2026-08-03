Man faces manslaughter charges in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man was charged with manslaughter after police say he got into an argument with the father of his girlfriend and struck him with a tire tool.

Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey says officers were called to a house on Lakeview Drive Friday night around 9:45. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from blunt force trauma.

Chief Ramey says 44-year-old Daniel Arnold had been struck with a tire tool and died from his injuries. Ramey says 53-year-old Shanquill Prather turned himself in and is charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault.

The chief says Prather was dating Arnold’s daughter. Bond for Prather has been set at $200,000.

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