Moisture moves back in

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – As moisture builds, humidity will rise and so will the chance for rain. That’s right, another rainy weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mild and muggy. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Passing clouds will continue to build into Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Still sandwiched between the stationary front to our NW and the upper level low to the SE. Both sides aiding in pulling that moisture back into the Magnolia State. High temperatures will continue in the upper 80s to lower 90s. There is a chance for scattered showers throughout the afternoon. Lows will hold in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Possibly a relatively clear morning, but the clouds will be quick to return. Rain chance builds through the afternoon. There is a Level 2 – Slight Risk for severe weather, with wind and hail being the main concerns.

WEEKEND: The Storm Prediction Center maintains the Level 2 – Slight Risk for severe weather through the weekend. Expect showers and storms both days. Go ahead and think of your severe weather plan. Maybe bring in those outdoor object ahead of time.