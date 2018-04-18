Molotov cocktail reportedly thrown at Alabama community correction center

FAYETTE, Ala. (WCBI) – Law enforcement are investigating a fiery burst that happened last night outside a community correction center in Fayette, Alabama.

Police say a bottle filled with flammable liquid was thrown at the center around 11:45 pm.

- Advertisement -

Our Victoria Bailey went to the scene and found charred bricks and a damaged window where the Molotov cocktail allegedly struck the building.

Police Chief Danny Jenkins says no injuries were reported and no suspect is in custody.

The investigation has been turned over to the Alabama Fire Marshal.