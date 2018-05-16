Mom of kids allegedly tortured charged with child abuse

FAIRFIELD — Prosecutors say they will file nine counts of felony child abuse against the Fairfield mother of 10 children who officials say suffered long-term abuse in a filthy home. Solano County Deputy District Attorney Veronica Juarez filed a notice with the court Tuesday in the case against 31-year-old Ina Rogers.

She’s scheduled to appear in court on the new charges Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The charges allege that Rogers caused the children to be in a situation that was likely to produce great bodily injury and death. She was originally facing neglect charges.

Solano County Sheriff’s Office

Solano County authorities say the children suffered puncture wounds, burns, bruising and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun.

Rogers told reporters Monday that the allegations against her and her husband are false.

The children’s father, 29-year-old Jonathan Allen, pleaded not guilty to seven counts of felony torture and nine counts of felony child abuse and is being held on $5.2 million bail.

Earlier Tuesday, Allen said he is “not an animal” and he’s confident he will be acquitted.

He told KCRA-TV from Solano County Jail on Tuesday that the children have been brainwashed into thinking they were abused.

The children are ages 4 months to 12 years and were removed from his Fairfield, California, home after police found them living in filthy conditions.

Allen said his German shepherd puppy destroyed the bathrooms but the household functions well with the older kids helping with the younger ones.

He said he wants to tell the children he loves them.

It’s unclear whether any California government agencies had an opportunity to intervene in the years authorities claim the 10 children suffered “horrific” abuse inside their suburban home.

Rogers, told reporters that social services interviewed the kids three years ago but nothing came of the visit and her children were returned to her.

A lawyer for Solano County child welfare officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Rogers said she homeschooled the children, but there is no record she registered with the state as required by law.