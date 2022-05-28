Moncrief Park opens its pool for the Summer time

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Class is officially out of session and kids are heading to the pool to begin their summer vacation with a splash.

Starkville Parks and Recreation Department opened the swimming pool at Moncrief Park and the JL King Splash Pad to the public today.

Employees greeted crowds who were ready to take a dive and cool off from the heat.

The facility will also offer concession snacks for just a few bucks.

Workers say it’s great to see people in the community come out and enjoy their amenities.

The pool is open 7 days a week.

You can go to Starkville Parks and Rec’s Facebook Page for more information on prices and pool times.