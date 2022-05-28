Moncrief park pool and J.L. King splash pad open for summer

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Class is officially out of session and kids are heading to the pool to begin their summer vacation.

Starkville Parks and Recreation Department opened the swimming pool at Moncrief Park and the JL King Splash Pad to the public today.

Employees greeted crowds who were ready to take a dive and cool off from the heat.

The facility will also offer concession snacks for just a few bucks.

Workers say it’s great to see people in the community come out and enjoy their amenities.

The pool is open seven days a week.

Visit the Starkville Parks and Recreation Facebook Page for more information.