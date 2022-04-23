Monday cold front brings brief temperature slump

SUNDAY: Mostly clear skies and highs in the low 80s make for yet another great day to be outside this week. The evenings too are looking superb, with lows in the mid 60s. No rain is expected Sunday.

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A cold front late Monday and into Tuesday brings the chance for rain and thunderstorms into the region. Temperatures will drop briefly from the 80s to the 60s, before a rebound throughout next week gets us back to the 80s by the weekend. This is before another cold front next Saturday rolls and and brings cooler temperatures back.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front Monday will knock highs down into the upper 60s by Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorms are expected although the severe weather risk remains minimal to this point. Timing for rain so far is from late afternoon Monday overnight into Tuesday morning, before clearing out by noontime. Clearing skies will allow highs to quickly rebound back into the 80s by Friday, before yet another cold front makes its way into the region Saturday with the next big rain-maker.