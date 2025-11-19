Monroe Co. FD receives grant from 4 County for new power cutter

PRAIRIE, Miss. (WCBI) – In an emergency, every second counts. Thanks to a generous donation, the Monroe County Volunteer Fire Department will be able to shave minutes off of rescue times.

The Prairie – Darracott Volunteer received a $10,000 grant from the 4 County Foundation to buy a new battery-powered cutter.

The department also received funding from the county for a new spreader.

The combination of equipment will drastically reduce the time needed to remove victims from vehicles after car crashes, and with their service area including three major highways, having the right equipment is critical.

“It was definitely needed. It replaced an old set of hydraulic tools that was worn out and wouldn’t function; parts were obsolete, so it was definitely needed for this community,” said Monroe Co. Fire Coordinator Even Adams.

“It is crucial, and truly there was a point where we didn’t have anything, a nd now we feel like we can actually go out and save people’s lives and do what we need to do. It feels like we have the equipment to work with now. It’s pretty awesome. It really is,” said Jaylon Martin, Prairie Darracott VFD.

Prairie-Darracott Volunteer Fire Department has about 25 members, but like most volunteer departments, they are always looking to add more.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X