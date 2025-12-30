Monroe Co. Fire Service responds to reported fire at Hamilton Attendance Center

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Firefighters were called to the Hamilton Attendance Center after a fire alarm went off.

Monroe County Fire Services were dispatched to the school and found a room filled with smoke.

upon further investigation, it was determined that a computer monitor was the source of the smoke.

The monitor was removed from the building, and smoke was cleared with a fan.

No damage was reported to the building.

Bartahatchie and Rural Hill volunteer fire departments assisted.

