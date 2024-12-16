Monroe County CPS gives Christmas gifts to kids in need

The Monroe County CPS held its Winter Wonderland Christmas Party and gave presents to the kids the organization serves.

SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) – Christmas for most people is a time for family to come together and exchange gifts.

But that is a luxury that some do not have.

In the state of Mississippi, there are about 4,000 children in foster care according to the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services.

This makes events like the Winter Wonderland Christmas Party hosted by Monroe County CPS essential for local kids.

The purpose of the event, held at the Johnson Chapel Baptist Church, is to give Christmas gifts to foster kids, and some local kids in need.

Monroe County Social Services Supervisor, Tabatha Trice, said her compassionate giving is a calling from God.

“It’s heartbreaking in some situations,” Trice said. “But we do whatever we can as long as the parents are doing what they need to do. We do whatever we can to provide Christmas to them. We can’t replace that day, but we can make a day special and memorable for them.”

Dr. Jeffery A. Gladney, the Johnson Chapel Baptist Church pastor, said the event shows kids there are people who care.

“Making it a miracle, having a wonderful Christmas, and helping others to see the reality that there are still people who care, that there’s a community that cares, there’s a church that cares, and there are a lot of people who are willing to help people bring smiles to their face,” Gladney said.

The event gathers Christmas lists from the children so that local organizations can chip in to donate exactly what each kid asks for.

Trice shared how it makes her feel to see the kids get their Christmas presents.

“Honestly, I cry. It warms my heart because they are receiving something,” Trice said. “And this event is special, a lot of children today are receiving an extra special gift because most of them are in custody and they’re not able to spend Christmas with their parents. But this celebration brings the children together with their parents where they’re having Christmas with their parent on today.”

Gladney described one way the event benefits the community.

“It brings joy to our heart,” Gladney said. “We just helped one of the families, pulled them off to the side, let them spend time with their child. So it’s a blessing for foster families. It’s a blessing for families in need. It’s a blessing for the whole community.”

Gladney said to warm someone’s heart is what his work is all about.

“Without services like this the Christmas tree may be bare, or their home may be bare, or the kids may not get the gifts that they possibly want or need,” Gladney said.

Trice said to sign up for next year’s Winter Wonderland Christmas Party and reach out to Monroe County Human Services in Amory.

