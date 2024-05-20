Monroe County deputies, MDWFP officer save stranded swimmers

MONROE COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – A dip in a Monroe County creek quickly turned dangerous for a group of swimmers.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook told WCBI deputies responded to the call Saturday, May 18 around 5 p.m.

Seven people, including children, were stranded on a sandbar in the middle of Town Creek in Bigbee.

Deputies initially tried to use a rope to rescue them, but the water was too swift.

One of the deputies left to get his boat and returned with an officer from Wildlife and Fisheries.

They were able to get all of the swimmers to safety.

Crook said the water rose so quickly because of rainfall several miles upstream from the swimmers.

He credits his deputies’ quick thinking with saving the swimmers.

