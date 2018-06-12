Monroe County drug bust nets a grand total of 10 arrest

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Ten people are rounded up in a midnight drug bust, including an expectant mom.

It happened on Highway 371 near the Monroe-Ittawamba County line.

Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell said they had information that one suspect had drugs – and others were moving the merchandise.

Deputies collected guns, cash and drugs.

“We went in approximately about midnight last night and arrested 10 people at 30421 Highway 371 on the Monroe Itawamba county line. Put 10 drug dealers out of business last night. As you can see we got money, quite a bit of drugs also a lot of drug paraphernalia and other things that convicted felons can not have,” said Cantrell.

1. Kimberly M. Clark, 40, Tupelo, possession of controlled substance.

2. Donny R. Johnson, 67, Nettleton , trafficking of controlled substance.

3. Samuel T. Johnson, 28, Nettleton, possession of controlled substance.

4. Brittany L. Jordan, 27, New Albany, possession of controlled substance.

5. Shane A. Ledlow, 29, Amory, possession of controlled substance.

6. Danny McMurry, 36, 38869, possession of controlled substance.

7. Bobby C. Mitchell, 20, Amory, possession of controlled substance.

8. Jera Nash, 25, Nettleton, possession of controlled substance.

9. Steven E. Phillips, 37, Amory, possession of controlled substance.

10. Harriet K. Randall, 40, Tupelo, possession of controlled substance.

Sheriff Cantrell says the alleged ring-leader has been charged with similar crimes before Monday’s bust.