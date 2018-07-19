Monroe County deputies net almost 20 arrests in “drug round-up”

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A county-wide drug roundup kicked off in Monroe County Wednesday morning.

The extra pressure from law enforcement netted over a dozen arrests, but deputies say their work isn’t finished yet.

- Advertisement -

For more on the round-up click here.

Below are the suspects the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are still on the lookout for.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Around 20 arrests were made during the round-up:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Yinessa M Brunson, 31, Nettleton, 1 count, sale of controlled substance.

Travis Lemar Burton, 37, Aberdeen, 1 count, sale of controlled substance.

Michael Lee Easterling, 41, Amory, 1 count sale of Methamphetamine.

Charles Gleghorn Jr., 37, Amory, 1 count sale of controlled substance.

Benjamin Jason Gordon, 43, Nettleton, 2 counts sale of Methamphetamine

Jeremy Will Harrell, 24, Nettleton, 1 count sale of controlled substance.

Marcus Haynes, 36, Aberdeen, 1 count sale of controlled substance.

Marlon Vonshon Langston, 44, Aberdeen, 1 count possession and 2 counts of sale of Methamphetamine.

Donald Estes Manasco, 40, Amory, 1 count sale of Methamphetamine.

Juanita Lee Manasco, 49, Amory, 1 count sale of controlled substance.

Everett Leshawn Morgan, 33, Aberdeen, 1 count controlled substance.

Alexander Moore, 24, Aberdeen, 1 count sale of Methamphetamine.

Jerry Carlton Shamlin, 23, Amory, 1 count sale of controlled substance.

Sam Allen Thomas, 27, Aberdeen, 1 count sale of marijuana.

Richard Charles Tween 111, 32, Amory, 1 count sale of controlled substance.

Roland Vasser, 38, Aberdeen, 1 count sale of controlled substance.

Lakeitha Monique Wright, 23, Amory, 1 count possession of controlled with intent.

Thomas Young, 54. Amory, 1 count sale of prescription drugs.

Megan Young, 32, Amory, 1 county sale of controlled substance.