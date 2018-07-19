Monroe County deputies net almost 20 arrests in “drug round-up”

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A county-wide drug roundup kicked off in Monroe County Wednesday morning.
The extra pressure from law enforcement netted over a dozen arrests, but deputies say their work isn’t finished yet.
Below are the suspects the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are still on the lookout for.
Around 20 arrests were made during the round-up:
Yinessa M Brunson, 31, Nettleton, 1 count, sale of controlled substance.
Travis Lemar Burton, 37, Aberdeen, 1 count, sale of controlled substance.
Michael Lee Easterling, 41, Amory, 1 count sale of Methamphetamine.
Charles Gleghorn Jr., 37, Amory, 1 count sale of controlled substance.
Benjamin Jason Gordon, 43, Nettleton, 2 counts sale of Methamphetamine
Jeremy Will Harrell, 24, Nettleton, 1 count sale of controlled substance.
Marcus Haynes, 36, Aberdeen, 1 count sale of controlled substance.
Marlon Vonshon Langston, 44, Aberdeen, 1 count possession and 2 counts of sale of Methamphetamine.
Donald Estes Manasco, 40, Amory, 1 count sale of Methamphetamine.
Juanita Lee Manasco, 49, Amory, 1 count sale of controlled substance.
Everett Leshawn Morgan, 33, Aberdeen, 1 count controlled substance.
Alexander Moore, 24, Aberdeen, 1 count sale of Methamphetamine.
Jerry Carlton Shamlin, 23, Amory, 1 count sale of controlled substance.
Sam Allen Thomas, 27, Aberdeen, 1 count sale of marijuana.
Richard Charles Tween 111, 32, Amory, 1 count sale of controlled substance.
Roland Vasser, 38, Aberdeen, 1 count sale of controlled substance.
Lakeitha Monique Wright, 23, Amory, 1 count possession of controlled with intent.
Thomas Young, 54. Amory, 1 count sale of prescription drugs.
Megan Young, 32, Amory, 1 county sale of controlled substance.