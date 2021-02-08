Monroe County Escapee Wanted, Considered Dangerous

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County man makes a run from the law after jumping out of a patrol car.

Joshua Addington is wanted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Kevin Crook says deputies removed Addington from an attic Monday at his Parham Store Road home, near Smithville.

Deputies found three guns, including a sawed-off shotgun.

Addington was wanted for fleeing from the department of corrections two weeks ago.

Crook says the escapee should be considered dangerous.

Addington’s father, John, is being charged with harboring an escaped prisoner.

If you know where Joshua Addington is call 911.

“We greatly appreciate the community’s assistance in locating suspects who are on the run before they hurt themselves or someone else from our community, and we will also be charging anyone who knowingly and willingly harbors fugitives of the law in Monroe County,” said Crook.