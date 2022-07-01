Meth arrests made at Monroe County auto repair shop

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County law enforcement makes a meth bust at an auto repair shop.

Drake Thompson, 28, of Amory, and John Roark, 54, of Aberdeen are both charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook says the Monroe County Swat Team, North Mississippi Narcotics agents, deputies, and Aberdeen police made the bust on East Commerce Street in Aberdeen on Friday morning.

Roark already had a warrant out for his arrest.

Both men are on probation and now remain in jail.

The bond for the new charges has not been set.