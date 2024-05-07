Monroe County leaders take to streets for good cause

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Members of Monroe County’s law enforcement community and Aberdeen city leaders took to the streets for a good cause.

Officers with the Aberdeen Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were joined by Aberdeen’s new mayor Dwight Stevens and Police Chief Quinell Shumpert as the Special Olympics Mississippi Torch Run made its way through town.

The Torch Run is a grassroots fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

Law Enforcement agencies from around the state will escort the torch until it gets to Biloxi for the Special Olympics Summer Games.

