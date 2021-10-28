Monroe County man has been charged with murder

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend is facing more charges.

Gage Adair was charged with murder on Tuesday.

His bond was set at 750 thousand dollars by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis.

Sheriff Kevin Crook says the shooting happened at a home on Center Hill Road.

Crook believes Adair lived at the home with the victim, 41-year-old Rhonda Tubb, and his his mother.

Coroner Alan Gurley says Tubb died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Crook tells WCBI Adair will be charged with possession of meth with a firearm enhancement charge.