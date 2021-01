MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen man is killed in a car accident.

The crash happened on Highway 45, just a mile north of the Monroe-Lowndes County line, on Thursday evening.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 63-year-old Stephen Pruitt was a passenger in a car that went down the embankment and overturned.

The driver was not injured and Pruitt died at the scene.

State troopers are investigating the crash.