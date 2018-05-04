Monroe County man on the run, accused of brutally beating mother

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County investigators are still searching for the man accused of severely beating his own mother.

Chad Justin Moore, 34, is wanted for Domestic Aggravated Assault.

Monroe County Sheriff, Cecil Cantrell, says the woman was beaten at their home, on Bigbee Road, just northwest of Amory.

The victim has skull fractures, a broken nose and broken arm, among other injuries.

She’s in very serious condition.

If you have any information about where Moore might be, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, or 911.