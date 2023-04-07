Monroe County organization shifts gears to help disaster recovery

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County organization known for helping families during pregnancy crises is shifting gears to help the community during disaster recovery.

WCBI talks with the Executive Director of Living Springs, who says after the storm, the real work begins.

“Here we are it’s day 14,”Dana Copeland said.

It has been two weeks since a tornado swept through parts of Amory, leaving destruction and families without resources, electricity, food, and water.

Although Living Springs Ministries’ building was damaged by the storm, Executive Director Dana Copeland says with the help of World Central Kitchen, they are not stopping.

“We have to get the water up and get the coffee going with our generator; we have coffee and two roasting pans and have a kitchen light,” Dana Copeland said.

With the destruction widespread in the County, essential household items are hard to come by.

“Infants and toddlers are still not potty-trained they need they still need diapers. They still need wipes regardless of electricity,” Dana Copeland said.

Copland says the number of volunteers in the area is dwindling, leaving much work to be done, yet her team is pushing through.

“We have meetings in the morning. We talk about having the right attitude having compassion and having a smile, and doing things with joy in our hearts,” Dana Copeland said.

While people are still cleaning up what is left, Copeland says when it seems like all hope is lost.

“But God will give us new beginnings,” Dana Copeland said.

Donations are still needed to help the families affected by the Tornados. The Old Amory Garment and Amory Regional Museum are both drop-off locations in Monroe County. The specific items requested are non-perishable food and drinks, hygiene products, laundry detergent, baby items, and paper products. If you have any questions you can contact United Way at 662-231-3959