Monroe county sheriff’s department investigating church fire

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -As she stands in disbelief, looking at pictures of her childhood church in flames.

“I can’t believe that is gone.” said Mary Nell Dorris, Caretaker of Harmony Baptist Church.

Mary Nell Dorris said the unexpected happened last Friday night.

“My neighbor called me after I had gone to bed on Friday night, and she was crying almost, she said, Ms. Mary, your church is on fire.” said Dorris. “I got up and ran up there in my robe and slippers and stayed there until two o’clock in the morning.”

The burnt pieces of tin, wooden beams, broken glass, and piles of rubble are all that remain of the old historic Harmony Baptist Church.

“I am not a crier, but I cried all day Saturday.” said Dorris. “And off and on Sunday and Monday, and yesterday.”

Harmony Baptist Church was built in the mid 1800’s, and was not powered by gas, or electricity, which is why the Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook suspects foul play.

“If there was no lightning storm happening, then it had to be set by somebody either accidentally or on purpose.” said Crook. “That is kind of where we are at right now, and what we are trying to get to the bottom of.”

It took several hours and a few fire departments to put out the smoke and flames.

Although no physical injuries were reported, Dorris said losing the cherished memories of her old church, is what hurts the most.

“I remember sitting in those old pews as a child, and sitting there with my first boyfriend holding hands, and trying to hide it.” said Dorris. “There is so much that you remember, it is the memories that are so important, and the people that you remember.”

If you know anything – anything at all that will help Ms. Dorris and the other members of the church, please call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Crook said tips from the community play a huge role in cases like this.

