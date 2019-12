MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was able to catch over six pounds of meth before it hit the streets.

The department said the value of the drugs was between $30,000 to $40,000 if purchased directly from the supplier. Once the drugs hit the streets and were cut, the price would have been between $60,000 to $80,000.

A confidential tip led deputies to find the drugs.

The bust remains under investigation.