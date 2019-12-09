Monroe County Sheriff’s Department warns of duo posing as narcotics officers

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is warning of a duo that is pretending to be narcotics officers.

Deputies said a business owner was stopped by two African-American males in an older model black Ford Crown Vic on December 6 around 11:00 p.m.

The business owner alleged the driver of the Crown Vic approached his car and asked for his driver’s license, and told the man he needed to follow them back to his business. The business owner said he saw a pistol in the man’s pocket and became suspicious.

The business owner then drove away and was followed by the two men. The two men eventually lost contact with the business owner.

The driver of the Crown Vic was described as a tall African-American male wearing jeans and a black hoodie. The passenger of the car was described as a large African-American male.

The light used was a round hand-held light.