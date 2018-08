COLUMBUS (WCBI) – A Smithville woman is sentenced to five years probation on a sex battery charge following a plea agreement in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

Shannan Brooke Thompson must also register as a sex offender, after reaching the plea bargain.

- Advertisement -

She was arrested in March 2015 after a family member reportedly found pictures on a cell phone.

At that time, investigators say Thompson and the victim met online and in person.