Montgomery and Panola Counties Eligible for Disaster Assistance

PEARL, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Montgomery and Panola counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after the March 24-25 storms.

Individuals and households in Montgomery and Panola counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs, and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.

These counties join Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey counties, which were previously approved for Individual Assistance.

Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/access.

For the latest information on recovery from Mississippi tornadoes, visit March 24, 2023, Severe Weather Disaster Information – MEMA (msema.org) and 4697 | FEMA.gov. Follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

Full press release: DR-4697-MS NR 005 Montgomery and Panola Counties Eligible for Disaster Assistance

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter