Montgomery Co. Disaster Recovery Center has new hours for one day only

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Montgomery County is changing its hours for this Saturday.

This is a one-day-only change.

The DRC at the Montgomery County Coliseum will be open from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. this Saturday only.

It will resume its normal hours on Monday.

Those hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Again, the change is only in Montgomery County and only for this weekend.

Tornado survivors in Montgomery and Monroe Counties from the March 24 outbreak have until May 25 to sign up for federal assistance.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter