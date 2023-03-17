Mooreville High School senior earns spot at USAF Academy

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mooreville Trooper is set to become an Air Force Academy Falcon.

Mooreville High School senior, Tommy Towery has earned an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy.

U.S. Representative Trent Kelly’s office made that announcement today.

Towery is a member of the Trooper Soccer, Track, and Cross-Country teams.

He also organized the Mooreville High School Event Committee to raise money for those in need in the area and is on the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.

Towery will report to Colorado Springs later this year.

