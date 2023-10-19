Mooreville rallies behind high school student-athlete fighting cancer

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The entire community is rallying around a Mooreville High School student-athlete who is battling cancer.

A community-wide prayer rally took place at the high school football field for Sadie Downs.

The ribbons are on buildings, buses, and benches or anywhere else they can be displayed on Mooreville school campuses.

Those ribbons have been a common sight since Sadie Downs was diagnosed earlier this year with stomach cancer.

“We gave out periwinkle ribbons to students and opposing teams we played, and hung them up around the school,” said Lydia Spencer, Downs’ tennis partner.

She said Downs has been an encouragement to all students.

“She has always had a smile on her face and she was always a great time to be around and in her presence. I think it’s encouraging for people to know she stayed positive this whole journey she has gone through,” said Spencer.

Downs also played volleyball and even attended some recent games, cheering her teammates on from the sidelines.

Shirts have also been made, with Downs’ favorite Bible verse. Sales of the shirts help the Downs family with expenses.

“Isaiah 40:31 basically says ‘Those who wait on the Lord mount on wings of eagles, they won’t grow weary.’ It is basically trusting in the Lord, no matter what, He will take care of you,” said Rebecca Feather, Downs’ tennis coach.

“Sadie believes that prayer is powerful, and she is a very strong believer, she is strong in her faith,” said Bitsy Armistead, Downs’ volleyball teammate.

And as the community gathers to pray, Mooreville High School Principal Kevin Long said Sadie Downs and her family know they are not in this fight alone.

“In a small school where everyone knows everyone when one hurts, it hurts the rest of us. And that’s when we pull together and love on each other,” said Long.

Downs’ friends said she was initially overwhelmed with the community’s response. However, she is thankful for the prayers, food, cards, and other support.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Sadie Downs and her family. So far, more than $12,000 has been raised.

