Moorhead Addresses NCAA Sanctions, Suspensions

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Leading up to week one of the college football season for the Bulldogs, head coach Joe Moorhead and Mississippi State were mum about the suspensions facing the football program.

Ten players were cited in a NCAA release about academic violations last Friday. Moorhead said Monday that any suspensions would be made public this upcoming Saturday, when Mississippi State takes on Louisiana (11 AM CT on ESPN.)

“Ultimately, at the end of the day, you work in a profession where, eighteen to twenty-one year-old kids are forced to make decisions on a daily basis. They were faced with a situation, made a poor decision, and will face the consequences,” Moorhead said.

Mississippi State’s football program was placed on three-year probation, as well as a loss of scholarships for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, as well as unofficial recruiting visits and fines.

OTHER NOTES:

–Head coach Joe Moorhead said junior quarterback Keytaon Thompson is no longer with the team. Thompson entered the transfer portal last Friday after Tommy Stevens was named the starting quarterback

-Moorhead also said transfer running back Kareem Walker should know his status with the team by Wednesday the latest. Transfer defensive tackle Allen Love’s initial waiver to become eligible to play was denied by the NCAA, and Mississippi State is appealing.