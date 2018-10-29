Moorhead Addresses Playcalling, MSU Unveils New Jerseys

STARKVILLE (MSU Athletics/WCBI) – When Mississippi State football takes Scott Field on Senior Day against Arkansas on November 17, the Bulldogs will pay tribute to MSU alum and World War II hero G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery.

MSU will proudly don commemorative adidas Primeknit A1 “Statesman” uniforms inspired by the Mississippi Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III plane named “The Spirit of G.V. ‘Sonny’ Montgomery.”

Montgomery became the third person in the United States to have a military fleet named in his honor. The C-17 remains in active use by the 172nd Airlift Wing of Jackson.

The light onyx base of the Adidas Primeknit A1 uniform ties to the outer metal shell of the C17, while the letters and numbers on the front and back of the jersey resemble the writing used on the plane. The right hip of the pants shares the same “Spirit of Sonny Montgomery” text which adorns the side of the plane, and the hand-painted helmet is inspired by the tail. The back of the helmet contains images of the various medals earned throughout Montgomery’s military career.

Montgomery, a 1943 Mississippi State graduate, served in the United States Army as a second lieutenant during World War II where he was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor, Legion of Merit and Combat Infantry Badge. The Meridian native served on active duty during the Korean Conflict in the 31st National Guard Infantry Division. Montgomery had a long and distinguished career in the Mississippi National Guard, retiring with the rank of Major General after 35 years.

Montgomery was elected to the Mississippi State Senate in 1956. As a member of the state legislature, he introduced the legislation establishing the Mississippi Educational Television network. He served in the legislature for 10 years before being elected to the U.S. Congress in 1966.

Montgomery served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1967-1997, where he championed veterans’ issues and fought for a strong national defense. He enacted a GI Bill that gave members of the military funds to pay for college.

In a November 2005 ceremony at the White House, President George W. Bush awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Kickoff time for the Bulldogs and Razorbacks will be announced at a later date.